Disha Patani posts funny video mouthing Sofia Vergara’s dialogue from Modern Family, watch
Disha Patani is spending her time at home by posting funny videos. This time, she can be seen saying Sofia Vergara’s lines from Modern Family.bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 09:19 IST
Bollywood actor Disha Patani took inspiration from Hollywood star Sofia Vergara’s character Gloria from the popular sitcom Modern Family for a new video. Disha took to Instagram, where she was seen mouthing a dialogue from the show.
The clip begins with the Malang star mouthing the dialogue: “People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don’t make baby, I am a baby.” She captioned the video with a “funny face” emoji.
Bollywood actor and Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha took to the comment section, where she dropped a few “laughing emoji”. Disha’s clip currently has over 2.1 million views on the photo-sharing website.
Few days back, she took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs. In one image, the “Baaghi 2” star can be seen wearing a white floral summer dress. In the other photograph, she shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself. Disha captioned the image with two flower emojis.
Last week, Disha and Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff, had made a Tik Tok video to express their feelings and how they were getting bored at home.
The two were seen dancing to the tunes of an amusing track “I’m bored in a house”. Disha shared this fun video on Instagram and captioned: “This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff.”
On the acting front, she will be seen sharing screen space with her“Bharat co-star Salman Khan in the upcoming movie Radhe. Amid lockdown, Disha has been sharing pictures of herself as a treat to her fans.
