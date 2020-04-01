Disha Patani posts funny video mouthing Sofia Vergara’s dialogue from Modern Family, watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 09:19 IST

Bollywood actor Disha Patani took inspiration from Hollywood star Sofia Vergara’s character Gloria from the popular sitcom Modern Family for a new video. Disha took to Instagram, where she was seen mouthing a dialogue from the show.

The clip begins with the Malang star mouthing the dialogue: “People are always asking me, Gloria, When will you make baby? When Will I make Baby? I don’t make baby, I am a baby.” She captioned the video with a “funny face” emoji.

Bollywood actor and Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha took to the comment section, where she dropped a few “laughing emoji”. Disha’s clip currently has over 2.1 million views on the photo-sharing website.

Few days back, she took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs. In one image, the “Baaghi 2” star can be seen wearing a white floral summer dress. In the other photograph, she shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself. Disha captioned the image with two flower emojis.

Last week, Disha and Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff, had made a Tik Tok video to express their feelings and how they were getting bored at home.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note after one week of solitude: ‘I can still smell my mother in her dressing room’

The two were seen dancing to the tunes of an amusing track “I’m bored in a house”. Disha shared this fun video on Instagram and captioned: “This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff.”

On the acting front, she will be seen sharing screen space with her“Bharat co-star Salman Khan in the upcoming movie Radhe. Amid lockdown, Disha has been sharing pictures of herself as a treat to her fans.

Follow HTShowbiz fore more