Disha Patani shares sun kissed pics from at-home photoshoot, Krishna Shroff leaves a cute comment

Disha Patani shares sun kissed pics from at-home photoshoot, Krishna Shroff leaves a cute comment

Disha Patani has shared a couple of pictures from her at-home photoshoot in a cute floral dress. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Disha Patani is glowing in her new pictures.
         

Actor Disha Patani on Saturday treated her fans with a gorgeous picture as she set the temperature soaring in a floral print ensemble. Keeping the caption short, the Malang star left a pink flower emoji with the post on Instagram.

In the capture, Patani is seen sitting in her room, while she sports a white floral print mini dress. The M.S Dhoni star set her long hair loose and showed off her peachy glow. Carrying a no make up look, the actor looked flawless with her red lipstick as she posed for the camera.

 

Celebrity followers, including Ayushmann Khurrana, liked the post which garnered more than 78,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform. Admiring her friend, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff commented, “Guuurrrlll.” (along with lovestruck and fire emojis).

Lately, the Baaghi 2 actor has been keeping her fans updated about her activities by posting pictures and videos on the social media platforms.

Last month, Disha Patani celebrated her 28th birthday with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his family, who surprised the her with a ‘special Naturo Uzumaki’ themed birthday cake.

