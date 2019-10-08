Dussehra 2019: Bipasha Basu posts pics from her first sindoor khela, Ajay Devgn attends Durga Puja with son Yug

bollywood

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday, Bollywood stars Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Nimrat Kaur wished for love, light and happiness. Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmai is celebrated annually across the country on the last day of Navratri and signifies the victory of good over evil. Bengalis also observe Sindoor Khela on Dussehra, the tenth day of Durga Puja where married women apply sindoor on the goddess’s forehead as well as those of near and dear ones.

Bipasha Basu posted pictures of her first sindoor khela and wrote on Instagram, “First sindoor khela after marriage with my sisters. Miss you Ma and Papa #durgadurga.” She looks gorgeous in a Bengali white-and-red sari as she poses with husband Karan Singh Grover who is clad in kurta pajama.

Sushmita Sen also shared pictures of her celebrations. “Happyyyyy Dussehra to you & all your loved ones!! Here’s to celebrating the good in all of us, may it always prevail!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!! #us,” she wrote.

Here’s how celebs wished fans on Dussehra:

Karan Johar tweeted, “HappyDussehra to one and all! Love, light and the glorious triumph of goodness and humanity over all forms of evil.”

#HappyDussehra to one and all! Love, light and the glorious triumph of goodness and humanity over all forms of evil... pic.twitter.com/FIV2eul284 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 8, 2019

”#HappyDussehra,” wrote Ajay Devgn. He was also spotted at a Durga Puja pandal with son Yug. Kajol, who has been attending Durga Puja festivities was missing on Tuesday.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “This #Dussehra, let’s try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra.”

This #Dussehra, let's try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 8, 2019

Emraan Hashmi also took to social media and wrote, “Best wishes of Dussehra to everyone. May your families be blessed with peace, happiness and prosperity. #HappyDussehra.”

Best wishes of dussehra to everyone. May your families be blessed with peace, happiness and prosperity. #HappyDussehra. pic.twitter.com/avPLpJSefM — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) October 8, 2019

Arshad Warsi also tweeted, “Happy Dussehra.”

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “HappyDussehra everyone.... May we empower the good within and around us with stronger and more determined intentions. Also just LOVE the countdown to Diwali here on!”

#HappyDussehra everyone.... May we empower the good within and around us with stronger and more determined intentions. Also just LOVE the countdown to Diwali here on !!! ♥️💫 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 8, 2019

Sonali Bendre Behl tweeted, “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #Vijayadashmi. Let’s vow to destroy the evils inside us! I wish everyone health, peace, courage and happiness. #HappyDussehra!”

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #Vijayadashmi.

Let's vow to destroy the evils inside us! I wish everyone health, peace, courage and happiness.✨#HappyDussehra! — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 8, 2019

Manoj Bajpayee also wrote on Twitter, “Happy Dussehra!”

Tamannaah Bhatia tweeted, “May this auspicious day burn away your worries and bring in lots of happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very #HappyDussehra.”

May this auspicious day burn away your worries and bring in lots of happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very #HappyDussehra. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 8, 2019

”Dussehra joy, happiness and love to you all #HappyDussehra #VijayaDashami,” wrote Aditi Rao Hydari.

Dussehra joy, happiness and love to you all ♥🤗 #HappyDussehra #VijayaDashami — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 8, 2019

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Happy Dussehra.”

Juhi Chawla wrote on Twitter, “May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana May you be successful and happy ever! #HappyDussehra.”

