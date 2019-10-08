e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Dussehra 2019: Bipasha Basu posts pics from her first sindoor khela, Ajay Devgn attends Durga Puja with son Yug

Check out festive posts from Bollywood celebs as they wish fans on Dussehra, the final day of Durga puja and sindoor khela.

bollywood Updated: Oct 08, 2019 16:34 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bipasha Basu poses with husband Karan Singh Grover after her first sindoor khela.
Bipasha Basu poses with husband Karan Singh Grover after her first sindoor khela.(Instagram)
         

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday, Bollywood stars Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Nimrat Kaur wished for love, light and happiness. Dussehra or Vijaya Dashmai is celebrated annually across the country on the last day of Navratri and signifies the victory of good over evil. Bengalis also observe Sindoor Khela on Dussehra, the tenth day of Durga Puja where married women apply sindoor on the goddess’s forehead as well as those of near and dear ones.

Bipasha Basu posted pictures of her first sindoor khela and wrote on Instagram, “First sindoor khela after marriage with my sisters. Miss you Ma and Papa #durgadurga.” She looks gorgeous in a Bengali white-and-red sari as she poses with husband Karan Singh Grover who is clad in kurta pajama.

 

Sushmita Sen also shared pictures of her celebrations. “Happyyyyy Dussehra to you & all your loved ones!! Here’s to celebrating the good in all of us, may it always prevail!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!! #us,” she wrote.

 

Here’s how celebs wished fans on Dussehra:

Karan Johar tweeted, “HappyDussehra to one and all! Love, light and the glorious triumph of goodness and humanity over all forms of evil.”

 

”#HappyDussehra,” wrote Ajay Devgn. He was also spotted at a Durga Puja pandal with son Yug. Kajol, who has been attending Durga Puja festivities was missing on Tuesday.

 

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “This #Dussehra, let’s try and destroy the evil within us and hope for a brighter year ahead! Wishing everyone a year filled with prosperity and happiness. #HappyDussehra.”

 

Emraan Hashmi also took to social media and wrote, “Best wishes of Dussehra to everyone. May your families be blessed with peace, happiness and prosperity. #HappyDussehra.”

 

Arshad Warsi also tweeted, “Happy Dussehra.”

 

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “HappyDussehra everyone.... May we empower the good within and around us with stronger and more determined intentions. Also just LOVE the countdown to Diwali here on!”

 

Sonali Bendre Behl tweeted, “Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #Vijayadashmi. Let’s vow to destroy the evils inside us! I wish everyone health, peace, courage and happiness. #HappyDussehra!”

 

Manoj Bajpayee also wrote on Twitter, “Happy Dussehra!”

 

Tamannaah Bhatia tweeted, “May this auspicious day burn away your worries and bring in lots of happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very #HappyDussehra.”

 

”Dussehra joy, happiness and love to you all #HappyDussehra #VijayaDashami,” wrote Aditi Rao Hydari.

 

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Happy Dussehra.”

 

Juhi Chawla wrote on Twitter, “May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravana May you be successful and happy ever! #HappyDussehra.”

 

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 16:33 IST

tags
top news
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Oct 08, 2019 16:35 IST
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
‘Our leader walked away’: Salman Khurshid on what’s ailing Congress
Oct 08, 2019 16:00 IST
Pak’s Gen Bajwa meets China’s PLA, focuses on J&K ahead of Xi’s India visit
Pak’s Gen Bajwa meets China’s PLA, focuses on J&K ahead of Xi’s India visit
Oct 08, 2019 17:15 IST
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
Oct 08, 2019 16:34 IST
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Major shift in govt’s way of handling terrorism’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 08, 2019 15:54 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 16:37 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News