Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga celeb reviews: Akshay Kumar calls Sonam Kapoor’s film beautiful and brilliant

Bollywood is heaping praises on actor Sonam Kapoor’s latest movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao, was screened for celebrities in Mumbai on Thursday and many have showered it with big compliments.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who attended the screening with his wife and author Twinkle Khanna, called the film brilliant. “We just watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga and in one word, it’s BRILLIANT! @AnilKapoor, @sonamakapoor & @iam_juhi great performances and aptly cast and @RajkummarRao what a role! Guys do watch it, I loved it!,” he wrote in a tweet. “Still thinking about this beautiful film, #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga - hats off to this woman! @sonamakapoor take a bow for making this film, deals with an important subject so wonderfully,” he wrote in another tweet.

Still thinking about this beautiful film, #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga - hats off to this woman! @sonamakapoor take a bow for making this film, deals with an important subject so wonderfully. pic.twitter.com/JWCnUffUmX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 31, 2019

A wonderful movie that stays with you #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is both relevant and funny. @sonamakapoor is absolutely lovely and @iam_juhi you cracked me up-we have a cousin who speaks exactly like you do in the movie! Folks go watch it ! pic.twitter.com/RVYgWBTz1a — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 1, 2019

Twinkle thought the film was funny and relevant at the same time. “A wonderful movie that stays with you #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is both relevant and funny. @sonamakapoor is absolutely lovely and @iam_juhi you cracked me up-we have a cousin who speaks exactly like you do in the movie! Folks go watch it !,” she wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor turns mom, welcomes baby boy via surrogacy

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta also tweeted praise for the film, calling it an ‘intimate, familiar and comforting watch’. “Watched Ek Ladki ko dekha toh also laga,last night. Very rarely do you have a film that sends you a very tender message without once being intrusive or harsh in any way.I came away feeling free to love,live & be exactly who I want to be,but never once lose my ability to see relationships & people with compassion. Such an intimate,familiar & comforting watch... Sonam,you are so wonderfully calm & awkward being who you are in the film. The innate sadness of Sweety comes tearing through,albeit with a deeply painful kindness that you never let go off on screen. Rajkumar , I don’t think there’s a shadow of anything menacing in your heart when you portray all these wonderful characters & even when you don’t . You have a dizzying sense of honesty & I’m convinced that’s why people love you so much as an actor. Softness has literally never looked better on a man. And Anil uncle you’re amazing.You are just the warmest hug through the whole experience,” she wrote in her tweet.

Sonam shared more reactions to her film on her Instagram stories. People called the film important and powerful and praised the performance of actors.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is set to be released Friday and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. Sonam is said to be playing a homosexual character in the film. The trailer of the movie showed her character rejecting several marriage proposals. She eventually shares her secret with Rajkummar Rao, which is implied to be about her sexual preference.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 09:53 IST