 Ekta Kapoor angry on rumours around Sridevi's death: It's destiny, not how evil rumour mongers portray
Ekta Kapoor angry on rumours around Sridevi’s death: It’s destiny, not how evil rumour mongers portray

Ekta was hinting towards people and publications that suggested Sridevi could have suffered because of her surgeries.

bollywood Updated: Feb 26, 2018 13:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Sridevi in a still from Nagina. The actor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday.
Sridevi in a still from Nagina. The actor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday.

Actor Sridevi suffered a deadly cardiac arrest on Saturday night and passed away. Prayers and condolences started pouring in from all quarters. Ekta Kapoor also put out a tweet in remembrance of the 54-year-old actor.

She wrote, “The strongest women have the weakest hearts sometimes...#RIPSrideviji.”

After a while, she tweeted again. This time, she said, “Evil ones pls realise one percent (as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have an cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery ! It’s destiny not how evil rumour mongers portray (sic)!” There has been a lot of discussion about Sridevi’s death and what caused it. However, the family has confirmed that she died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sridevi was born two days ahead of the anniversary of Independence Day in 1963, and by the age of four, she had already started acting in films as a child artist. It was a devotional film Thunaivan, but it was also the beginning of the fascination with the celluloid world. After working in different regional languages, she debuted in Hindi with Julie (1975).

Known for her path breaking performances in films such as Sadma, Lamhe, English Vinglish, the actor suffered a sudden cardiac arrest when she stayed back in Dubai after attending nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Her sudden demise has shocked the film industry and her fans.

