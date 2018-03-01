Sridevi’s English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde pens emotional tribute: I refuse to believe I won’t see you

Director Gauri Shinde on Thursday took to Twitter to express her disbelief that she will not be meeting Sridevi anymore. She wrote, “Sri ... I still refuse to believe that I won’t be seeing you next week...” The director and actor were expected to work together again after the two shared a picture of themselves and captioned it ‘coming soon’. This was shared on the day their previous collaboration English Vinglish completed five years.

At that time, a source close to the film was quoted by mid-day as saying, “Sridevi indicated that a collaboration is in the offing when the film completed five years last month. She shared a picture of Gauri and her, and wrote, ‘Coming Soon’. They were supposed to come together for a woman-centric light-hearted comedy earlier, but the story was not fully developed. So they shifted their focus to the sequel.”

Sri ... I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week... pic.twitter.com/5DeAWnfqUg — Gauri Shinde (@gauris) March 1, 2018

Sridevi died on Saturday night in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. She was brought to India on Tuesday night and her cremation took place on Wednesday at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Fans of the actor from across the country, her co workers in the south Indian film industry, friends and family were present.

