Fans compare Ranveer Singh’s teenage look to Black Panther, cheer him with ‘Wakanda Forever’. See pic

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 12:41 IST

Ranveer Singh has shared a throwback picture of himself on Instagram and looks extremely innocent as a teenager. However, it had several of his friends and fans trolling the actor for looking quite different from his current image.

The picture seems to be a passport size snap of the actor who is seen wearing a black tee and a beaded necklace and his hair is groomed well. The post got more than 8 lakh ‘likes’ on Instagram within two hours.

Taking a dig at Ranveer’s look, actor Dino Morea wrote, “Hai hai Kya flashback @ranveersingh innocence”. Richa Chadha called him “Cutie !” Former cricketer Kapil Dev, whose biopic stars Ranveer in the lead, gave a thumbs up to the post and wrote, “Innocent and very cute.” Casting director Shanoo Sharma teased him, saying, “Mandhari kaka kaka kaka,” in her reaction to the post.

Ranveer’s fans also had a good time commenting on the actor’s look. A fan wrote, “Looks like a nerd.” Another wrote, “Puberty ne toh aapko Truck se thoka hai!” One more fan wrote, “fashion freak since teenage.”

Some also compared the actor’s look to Marvel superhero Black Panther for his black tee and necklace. A fan hailed him saying, “Wakanda forever.” Another asked, “Black Panther?”

Ranveer has already wrapped up the shooting for ‘83 and recently unveiled his look from his next, titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor plays the titular role of a Gujarati in the film. In the poster, Ranveer is seen wearing an orange, polo-neck T-shirt and faded black jeans. The wavy hairstyle and a moustache has been added to complete the personality of the character, making him look like an innocent Gujarati man.

From the poster, it seems that the 34-year-actor is protecting women, who have covered their faces with veils, from something approaching them. He seems to have shed weight for the film. Scripted and helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the Yash Raj Films production has been bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

