Fans love Kareena Kapoor’s goofy selfies with her team. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan may not be on social media but that doesn’t stop her pictures from going viral on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Her active fanpages online regularly share her pictures and fans just cannot get enough of them.

Kareena’s hairstylist and other members of her team shared new selfies on Friday. The pictures show Kareena making goofy faces at the camera as others beside her crack big smiles. She is seen pouting in one picture and showing off her big eyes in another. Check out the pictures:

Kareena’s stylist Poonam Admania also shared a video from the actor’s workout session with friend Amrita Arora. “Bebo and Amu @amuaroraofficial killing it at the gym #beboamuworkoutdiaries,” she captioned the video. “After seeing this i want to hit gym!,” a fan commented on the video. “Hard Working Woman,” wrote another.

Kareena attended her father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday party on Thursday with husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma, niece Samaira and her cousins. “Happy birthday papa ! We love you #familylove #birthday #celebration,” Karisma captioned a family picture. See pictures from their party:

Kareena, who was last seen playing a commitment-phobic bride-to-be in Veere Di Wedding, will next be seen in Good News in September this year. The film will see her opposite Akshay Kumar, her co-star of many films, after a gap of four years. “Good News is going to be an amazing film. The film is entertaining and has a global thought to it. Initially, even I was not sure how it will turn out, but now when I am shooting the film, I can’t wait for the audience to see it,” she told PTI. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Kareena’s Udta Punjab co-star Diljit Dosanjh.

