Farah Khan praises husband Shirish Kunder on 16th wedding anniversary: ‘You re younger than me, prettier, thinner than me’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:28 IST

Farah Khan and husband Shirish Kunder celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Farah took to Instagram to share a candid post for Shirish on the occasion.

Sharing two couple pictures, she wrote, “Might as well embarrass the husband today.. happy 16 th Anniversary @shirishkunder .. you re younger than me, prettier/ thinner than me , funnier than me n sometimes wiser than me too.. N i will only say such things once a year.” While the first picture shows the two posing together at a party, twinning in black, another shows Farah kissing Shirish on the cheek.

All from Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Rajkummar Rao, Sonu Sood, Chunky Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Zareen Khan, Patralekhaa, Sania Mirza, Mini Mathur to Sikandar Kher wished the couple a very happy anniversary. Punit Malhotra, who was credited by Farah for clicking the picture, reacted to the post saying, “Happy Anniversary!!! Stay funny always! love (never thought that pic would be used).” Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Darling tujhe bi shaadi Mubarak.”

Farah and Shirish fell in love during the making of Main Hoon Na. According to Mumbai Mirror, Farah had revealed during an appearance on India’s Best Dancer that they used to hate each other as she used to pick on his editing while he used to find faults in shots captured by her. “During the shoot, Shah Rukh (who was also the film’s producer) had specifically asked me not to date or get into a relationship and to only focus on the movie. After finishing the shoot and the edits, I was so impressed by Shirish’s work, that I decided to give it a try since I was ready to mingle,” she said.

Also read: Here’s why Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi could not work together in Laal Singh Chaddha

Farah and Shirish are parents to 12-year-old triplets: daughters Anya and Diva and son Czar. Farah had shared quite a few updates about her kids during lockdown about how they made music videos and did sketching for the welfare of street dogs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more