e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Farah Khan says Shirish Kunder is ‘ok husband but a great father’ as she shares hilarious wish for him on birthday

Farah Khan says Shirish Kunder is ‘ok husband but a great father’ as she shares hilarious wish for him on birthday

On Shirish Kunder’s birthday, Farah Khan shared a funny wish for him. She joked that though he was an ‘ok husband’, he was a great father to their children - Diva, Anya and Czar.

bollywood Updated: May 24, 2020 13:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder got married in 2004.
Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder got married in 2004.
         

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan shared a sweet birthday wish for her husband and filmmaker Shirish Kunder. She posted an old picture of them from a decade and a half ago, and said that she will always have his back, no matter what.

“Even whn the world is upside down n things look like they r off track.. remember it’s all good.. coz i got ur back! Happy birthday @shirishkunder .. I repeat.. an ok husband but a great father. ( Melbourne throwback @mitulange 15 yrs ago),” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Wishes poured in for Shirish from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Actors Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Sonu Sood were among those who wished the filmmaker.

Farah and Shirish fell in love during the making of Main Hoon Na and tied the knot in 2004. They welcomed triplets Diva, Anya and Czar in 2008.

 

Also see: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

Recently, Farah was critical of Bollywood celebrities who have been sharing workout videos during the coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared on Instagram, she urged them to stop posting fitness videos and said that there were ‘bigger concerns’ at this time than maintaining a perfect figure.

Meanwhile, Farah’s daughter Anya has been making pencil sketches and auctioning them to feed the stray animals, who are finding it hard to find food during the coronavirus pandemic. Abhishek Bachchan bought one of her sketches for Rs 1 lakh to help the cause.

On the work front, Farah will direct a big Bollywood musical, that will be produced by Rohit Shetty. The film will be the official remake of a Bollywood blockbuster, rumoured to be Satte Pe Satta.

“It’ll be absolutely my kind of movie. Rohit and I are probably the last two left to make this kind of big, entertaining cinema,” Farah earlier told PTI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In