Home / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are letting this romantic Instagram post say it all

Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are letting this romantic Instagram post say it all

Farhan Akhtar has shared a romantic post with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar amid wedding rumours. Check it out.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 21:12 IST

Asian News International, Mumbai
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar look like the happiest couple in new pic.
Spilling love all over the Internet, actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday shared a heart-warming picture of himself with her girlfriend and singer Shibani Dandekar. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which he is seen sitting on a handrail wrapping Dandekar in his arms.

The two were seen blushing in the picture, which Akhtar captioned: “When a picture says it all .. @shibanidandekar.” Their friends left compliments for the two in the comments section. Ronit Roy wrote, “What a lovely picture. So nice.” Filmmaker Shonali Bose wrote, “truly. love.”

 

When Times Of India recently asked veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar if Farhan and Shibani were all set to tie the knot, he was non-committal and yet left just a hint to suggest all rumours might just be true. “I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive,” Javed Akhtar told TOI when asked about Farhan and Shibani.

According to TOI, Javed Akhtar is very impressed with Shibani. “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl,” he said.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed film The Sky is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Akhtar will next be seen in sports drama Toofan, which is set for release on October 2.

The film, which narrates the story of a boxer, is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who is also directing the film.

