Farhan Akhtar films girlfriend Shibani Dandekar ruin mushroom pasta. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:51 IST

TV host Shibani Dandekar has shared a video on Instagram of herself, cooking pasta while her boyfriend, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar films her. Shibani has been sharing regular cooking videos during the lockdown.

Shibani captioned the post, “How can anyone be this bad in the kitchen??! making pasta with mushrooms spring onions and cream sauce! I’ve made this a thousand times and it still isn’t that good! thank you to my wonderful kitchen assistants and cameraman!”

Shibani’s post has been viewed over 200000 times. “I mean you can’t even turn the gas on minimum and you’re kinda making your cook feel guilty about not adding salt to the pasta!!” one person wrote in the comments. “Never seen anyone put more effort in a pasta . Adorable tho,” wrote another.

Shibani had previously messed up cookies. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Cookie baking FLOP!!! Probably the worst baking in the world! Know when to stop! @chefkelvincheung did his best to to help via facetime! but some people are beyond help!”

Also read: Shibani Dandekar cosies up to Farhan Akhtar during coronavirus crisis, jokes ‘didn’t get the social distancing memo’

Shibani and Farhan are self-isolating together during the lockdown. Sharing a picture of the two of them cosying up, she’d written, “Better half #Foo @faroutakhtar. Clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo.” Farhan simply dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the Instagram post.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more