Farhan Akhtar poses with girlfriend Shabani Dandekar in a pool, writes ‘At, by and on your side’

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar appear to be on a break after the actor’s strenuous prep for his upcoming film, Toofan. One of the most popular couples in Bollywood, their photo updates are lapped up by the fans in no time.

Sharing it, Farhan wrote: “At, by and on your side. @shibanidandekar #poolheads #kohsamui #FarOutdoors.” One of the hashtag reads Koh Samui. So does that imply they are holidaying in Thailand? In the picture, Shibani sports a red bikini and both are inside a pool.

Farhan hasn’t been seen onscreen for a long time. However, he is now busy with two films -- The Sky is Pink which will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) while he is busy with the prep for Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra’s Toofan, where he plays a boxer. The Sky Is Pink also stars Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

Sharing a poster of the Shonali Bose directorial, he had written: “Hearts filled with gratitude and joy! Proud to share the news of the world premiere of #TheSkyIsPink at the @tiff_net on September 13. Releasing in cinemas on October 11!”

Farhan has also been sharing a number of pictures from his boxing lessons for Toofan. Sharing a picture from one of practice sessions, Farhan wrote: “A day at a time. A drill at a time. A punch at a time. A step at a time. #ToofanintheMaking #boxerlife #fitnessgoals @drewnealpt @samir_jaura.”

Only recently, two iconic films of which Farhan was an intrinsic part off -- On July 24, Dil Chahta Hai, a film Farhan directed completed 18 years since its release and on July 15, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a film in which he acted, completed 8 years since it released.

Sharing a post about the latter, Farhan wrote: “8 years since Bagwati moved on .. but I guess the life has to the move ons the somehow... Love to all amigos and amigas .. you who made the film possible and you who made the film a success in more ways than just box office can quantify. Lots of love and a big hug.”

