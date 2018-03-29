Fawad Khan makes an appearance at a wedding, his Indian female fans are tripping. See pic, video

‘Serial charmer’ Fawad Khan is at it again. The handsome Pakistani actor was snapped at a recent wedding along with his pretty wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan. Sharing the picture, an unknown Instagram account wrote: “Beautiful picture.” In the picture, we see Fawad looking into the camera and giving his now-famous casually flirtatious look. Sitting next to him is Sadaf. The picture also has the bride and bridegroom.

However, Fawad isn’t looking as he did in the days of Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor & Sons (2016) when he was leaner. Quite clearly, he is enjoying happy days with family and friends. He charms, nonetheless, remain intact. He is dressed, in what looks like, an all-black kurta pajama.

In another video, as Fawad and Sadaf, sit next to the couple, the focus is clearly on the actor. Sharing the video, an Instagrammer wrote: “Even the #bride on her #mehndi #night not sure how to react when you are sitting next to #fawadkhan . The #superstar attending #shadi along with his #wife #sadafkhan #function of #ferozekhan . The #starfamily With #humaimamalick and #duamalik #enews #entertainmentnews #entertainment.”

Fawad, who has for long enjoyed a solid fan following thanks to popular Pakistani TV shows such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor with Khubsoorat. He went on to star in films like Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (in the latter he had brief role). However, his luck ran out after the attack on an Indian army post in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 2016, led to public anger against Pak artists working in India. Fawad had to make a hasty exit thereafter.

