Filmmaker Mani Ratnam resumes work after being hospitalised for health check-up

Ace cinema director Mani Ratnam underwent a ‘routine’ health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his office said on Monday. The clarification from the director’s office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.

The hospital also said the Yuva maker had come there for a ‘routine’ check-up and left later. “After a routine check up Maniratnam sir (is) back to office today with his routine work... All is well,” his publicist Nikkil wrote on Twitter. The hospital also clarified that it was a regular check-up.

The national award winning director had suffered a heart attack some years ago. Mani Ratnam is presently busy with the pre-production work of his latest venture Ponniyin Selvan based on the epic Tamil novel which is expected to have a star-studded cast.

Mani, who hit national limelight with his iconic Roja, is about to begin working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the period drama, which will also star Tamil actor Vikram. He is celebrated for his films like Guru, Bombay, Dil Se, Roja among others.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 14:52 IST