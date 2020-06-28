e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Filmmakers gear up for new normal with hope and caution

Filmmakers gear up for new normal with hope and caution

As the country years for a sense of ‘normalcy’ amid Covid-19 pandemic/lockdown, filmmakers such as Aanand L Rai, Nikkhil Advani and Ritesh Sidhwani have reopened their respective offices with all the precautions and guidelines

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:21 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
HT Mumbai
Director Milap Milan Zaveri has started pre-production work on Satyameva Jayate 2 from producer Nikkhil Advani’s office
Director Milap Milan Zaveri has started pre-production work on Satyameva Jayate 2 from producer Nikkhil Advani's office
         

Earlier this week, a number of TV shows resumed work as they started shooting in various parts of Mumbai, and even outside. Although no Bollywood films have hit the floors yet, filmmakers/producers have already got into the ‘unlock’ mode. They are reopening offices and calling their team members to work, according to the Maharashtra government’s guidelines which stipulate private offices can open with 10% staff.

For starters, filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Andheri office, in Mumbai, is buzzing again, as he and his team meet every other day. “Right now, people come in on a rotational basis,” says Rai, adding though no shoots are on, they’re working on various scripts. “By October-November, we will be ready with several ideas/stories,” he says. 

For the Raanjhanaa (2013) director, what’s great is seeing his team members around and the “community feeling”. “We sit more than six feet away from one another, wear masks, have our own lunch, but it’s great for me to go to office again with my people. If we don’t try and make things normal, how they will become so?” says Rai.

Not just Rai, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani too has adopted the same approach. His staffers also come in on a rotational basis. “We have an office coordinator, so the team which needs to come in can contact her and she gives a time slot to them, in order to adhere to the government’s guidelines. But we are working seamlessly. Even Milap [Milan Zaveri; director] and his team have been working on the pre-production for Satyameva Jayate 2 from office. Plus, my editing teams and technical staff have been coming in,” says Advani. 

Like Rai and Advani, a few days back, producer Ritesh Sidhwani too got back to work and had even posted a picture on his social media accounts of himself at his office, wearing a face mask.

