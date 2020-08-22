Final Tenet trailer unleashes the action, provides glimpse of Dimple Kapadia but not much of Mumbai. Watch

hollywood

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:53 IST

Warner Bros has shared the final trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming sci-fi film Tenet. This one seems to be designed to show off the film’s large-scale action, in a bid to compel audiences to watch it in a theatre.

Set to the tunes of Travis Scott’s original song, the over three-minute trailer doesn’t reveal more about the plot than has previously been told, but offers glimpses at unseen action scenes, and more looks at Kenneth Branagh’s villain.

Tenet was filmed on location across seven countries, including India. But the promotional material has so far not revealed too much about the film’s Mumbai portions, besides a couple of interactions and a rapelling sequence. Dimple Kapadia, however, makes an appearance in this trailer as well.

The embargo on reviews was lifted on Friday, and despite a couple of pointedly negative reactions, Tenet retains a ‘fresh’ 79% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes -- among the lowest scores for a Nolan film. The site’s consensus reads, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.”

Also read: Tenet first reviews are in, divided critics call it ‘humorless disappointment’ and ‘grandiosely enjoyable’

The filmmaker had previously described it as the most ambitious project of his career. “This film is not a time-travel film,” Nolan told Entertainment Weekly. “It deals with time and the different ways in which time can function. Not to get into a physics lesson, but inversion is this idea of material that has had its entropy inverted, so it’s running backwards through time, relative to us.”

The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. It’ll be released ‘where theatres are open’ on September 3.

