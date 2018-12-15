First look of Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan from Manikarnika revealed

The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi are building up the hype ahead of the trailer launch on December 18. They have now released the first look of actor Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan from the film. Dressed in a black pathani kurta salwar with a turban and a leather vest, Danny can be seen mounted on a horse amid chaos in the city.

The makers had earlier shared the first looks of Jissu SenGupta as Manikarnika’s husband and pillar of strength Maharaja Gangadhar Rao. He can be seen standing tall in front of his throne in his royal finery. He is wearing a turban, necklaces and carrying a sword. Television actor Ankita Lokhande, who makes her Bollywood debut with this film, shared her look from the film on Instagram with the caption, “And so it begins!!! #jhalkaribai #manikarnika.” She plays Rani Lakshmibai’s friend and advisor Jhalkaribai in the film and can be seen holding a rifle in the new still. Another still shows her mounted on a horse while being dressed in a sari and sporting a braided hairdo and a bindi.

Jissu SenGupta as Maharaja Gangadhar Rao.

Ankita Lokhande in Manikarnika.

The film also stars Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope and Suresh Oberoi as Bajirao. The makers are ready to release the trailer of the film on December 18 at a grand event. Speaking about the launch, Kangana had said, “Our marketing team is planning an exciting, never-seen before trailer launch, and we are all preparing for it like a grand wedding.” It has been long delayed and was marred by several controversies. The film is now scheduled to hit the theatres ahead of the Republic Day on January 25, 2019. It will have a wide release across 50 countries and will be released in Tamil and Telugu too, as told by the distributors.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 12:35 IST