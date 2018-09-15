First look of Kareena Kapoor Khan as an RJ, here’s what her show is all about

The first look of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new radio show is out and she looks set to take callers and their queries head on. Dressed in a comfortable orange and white off shoulder dress, Kareena’s hair is pulled back. She holds an orange-coloured headphone in her hand a huge Mike in front of her.

The caption of the picture reads: “Go ahead call her and ask her about #taimuralikhan , #kareenakapoorkhan is the new rj with ishq FM @viralbhayani.”

Kareena’s radio show is scheduled go on air from December on Ishq FM and for the same she did this photo shoot recently, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The report added that Kareena was obviously excited about this new venture and wanted to explore a new medium. Confirming the news, she was quoted in the report as saying: “I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Looks like a host of Bollywood personalities are taking to hosting some form of chat show or the other: Neha Dhupia’s audio chat show, No Filter Neha, where she interviews film stars, is hugely popular.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, otherwise popular for his TV chat show Coffee With Karan among other things, began with his own radio chat show, Calling Karan, some time back and this too is quite popular with stars. Anaita Shroff Adajania, fashion stylist, has her chat show too, where she recently interviewed Sonam Kapoor.

Meanwhile Karan’s show has had quite a few celeb guests including the like of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranbir Kapoor. Talking to Karan some time back, Ayushmann had reportedly asked him how he should stay away from women who want to have an extramarital affair with him. Ayushmann had asked: “How should I say no to women who call me for extramarital affairs? Politely turning them down that you know I am a married man... How should I do this?”

Karan had doled out some sound advice then: “Just laugh at something she says. Like ‘Oh God, you are so funny! My wife would love you’. Or something similar, like ‘Oh! You look so pretty, where did you get it? I want to gift something like this to my wife’. There are a hundred ways of telling her that you have a wife.”

Karan had also given relationship tips to Ranbir Kapoor, currently dating Alia Bhatt, who had asked him how he should correct a mistake which he has repeated in his relationships. To this, Karan’s advice was pretty direct. “Then you should exit that relationship. Because there’s no way you can make two mistakes, one after the other, without realising that something is actually wrong, Ranbir. So, I am sure, you know what I am talking about?”

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 10:05 IST