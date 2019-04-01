First pictures from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 sets drop major hints about the plot. See them here

Actor Salman Khan has begun shooting for his next film, Dabangg 3. He flew down to Indore with his brother and the film’s producer Arbaaz Khan and director Prabhudheva on Sunday. From Indore, the team went to set locations in Mandleshwar and Maheshwar.

The actor shared the first picture from the sets of the film on Twitter and captioned it, “Day1.... #dabangg3 @arbaazkhanofficial @prabhudheva @nikhildwivedi25.” As Salman reprises his character of Chulbul Pandey in the film, he can be seen sporting his aviator sunglasses hanging from the back of his shirt collar in the new picture. Prabhudheva can be seen standing in front of him with the famous Ahilya Fort in the background.

Shoot begins today... Salman Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey in #Dabangg3... Directed by Prabhu Dheva. pic.twitter.com/Qn7nDB349E — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019

A few more pictures from the sets surfaced on various fanpages. One of the pictures hinted at the plot of the film as well. A banner on the sets read: ‘Chulbul welfare fund dwara aayojit senior citizen samuhik vivah me aapka swagat hai (Welcome to the senior citizens mass wedding function organised by the Chulbul Welfare Fund)’.

Salman had shared a video along with Arbaaz ahead of the film’s shoot, on Sunday. The actor said in the video, “Arbaaz and me have just landed in Indore where we were both born. Then we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force.” Arbaaz added, “That’s right. So we are going to have our first day of shoot tomorrow. Dabangg 3 starts tomorrow!”

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as the film’s female lead. She is all set to reprise her character Rajjo for the third time and will soon join the Dabangg 3 team. She had responded to the video, “Seeeee you soooooon!!!!” The actor made her Bollywood debut with the first instalment in the successful franchise in 2010. After Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj, Kannada actor Sudeep is reportedly set to play the antagonist in Dabangg 3.

Salman has wrapped up shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which is scheduled to release around Eid on June 5. Sonakshi is currently promoting her upcoming film Kalank, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. It is set to hit theatres on April 17.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:02 IST