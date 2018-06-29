First posters of Mulk are out, Rishi Kapoor plays ‘accused’ Murad Ali Mohammed

The first-look posters of Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor starrer, Mulk, have been unveiled. The said posters were shared by Rishi and critic Taran Adarsh on their respective Twitter handles.

Sharing the posters, Taran wrote: “Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu... First look posters of #Mulk... Teaser out tomorrow... Directed by Anubhav Sinha...Produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha... 3 Aug 2018 release.”

In the posters, we are introduced to their characters—Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer named Aarti Mohammed while Rishi is portraying a man who is called Murad Ali Mohammed. We are told he is an accused person. One of the posters shows Rishi looking straight at the camera and wears a serious look. Resting on his shoulders is an arm (we sense it is that of Taapsee).

In May this year, Taapsee had shared a still from the film, which was also a courtroom scene. From the picture, it was evident that she is the defence lawyer and is arguing the case for her client, played by Rishi. Sharing the still, she had written: “Eik baar phir adalat hogi, katgharaa hoga, eik parivaar hoga, eik maansikta hogi aur virodh hoga. Perhaps the most relevant topic of current time #Mulk.” The essence of the tweet being that there will be yet another case over which the court shall preside, where another family will be in a bind; there will be a mindset but it will also be challenged.

एक बार फिर अदालत होगी, कटघरा होगा, एक परिवार होगा, एक मानसिकता होगी और विरोध होगा। perhaps the most relevant topic of current time #Mulk

और हाँ ..... रमज़ान मुबारक :)

- Aarti

(पूरा नाम जानने के लिए मिलिए cinema घर मैं 27th July 2018 को..... इन्तज़ार रहेगा) pic.twitter.com/lHaM08kcAB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 21, 2018

Mulk, which also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta, is presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie will hit the theatres on August 3.

