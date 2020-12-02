For me, success is internal happiness. If you have a blockbuster but if you are not happy, then what is the point: Boman Irani

bollywood

Boman Irani’s mantra in life is to be happy and find joy in everyday life. The actor, who turned 61, shares that one should have something to look forward in life. “As long as I am happy, age is nothing but a number. Emotionally, I am sharper, more alive and excited than ever even if physically, I can’t do things that a 25, 45 or 55 year-old-person can,” says Irani, who visited his sisters in Pune for his birthday.

Having been in the industry almost two decades now, the Munnabhai MBBS (2003) actor applies his mantra at work too. He reveals that his definition of success is happiness. “It should be internal happiness as one could have a blockbuster but if you are not happy, then what is the point. There could be obstacles in life but you have to learn to be happy. For me, enjoying myself while making a movie is success. If I was miserable making a hit film, the success won’t give me joy. When you perform and contribute through a film, your work makes you feel good. Everything is related to internal happiness. It is a philosophy that I follow and I believe if I am not happy, I am not successful. No amount of money, box office returns, awards can ever match up to internal happiness,” he says.

In this year, other than the pandemic, mental health is a subject that has come to the fore and Irani admits that it needs to be talked about. “We have to hold it together. We have to keep an eye on each other and be there for friends and family. I sang a song with six little girls recently, which was about hope- the need of the hour. People found it emotional as it wasn’t preachy. Today, more than ever, we need to spread the message of hope that everything will be fine,” he philosophies.

With two movies, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83 ready to release, Irani is excited about 2021. “I love to plan and look forward to things -be it travel, the movie that I am writing and directing, the screenplay classes with budding writers, which I have had 200 sessions so far- all of this energises me. I am also in talks for three new films which should be fun,” he concludes.