Freddy Daruwala reveals most ‘emotionally draining’ time before dad tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:39 IST

Freddy Daruwala recently revealed that his father has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine at their bungalow in Mumbai. In a new interview, he said that he and his family were taking all possible precautions to ensure that the virus does not spread to the rest of them. He also opened up about the most ‘emotionally draining’ part, before he got the test results.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actor said, “So, since we found out about my father’s positive results, we’re making sure that he is isolated and using only one room and one dedicated toilet to himself. His clothes, bed sheets and other used things are sanitised, washed and kept with utmost care. The rest of the family members are keeping a safe distance from him. But at the same time, we’re making sure he doesn’t feel lonely and left alone.”

Though Freddy’s father has tested positive for the coronavirus, it was actually the ‘limbo’ period before the results came that was the most harrowing for him. “Initially, when the test results had not come and we were in limbo, it was absolutely an emotionally draining situation for me. Not knowing what has happened to my father and the unawareness of what will happen if we find negative / positive results kept me very down and depressed,” he said, adding that meditation and prayers are helping him in a big way.

Freddy’s bungalow has been sealed and sanitised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as a precautionary measure.

Freddy won the Mr India World pageant in 2007 and worked as a model before he made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with a negative role in Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. He has also acted in films such as Deven Bhojani’s Commando 2 and Remo D’Souza’s Race 3.

