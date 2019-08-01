Friend reveals Deepika Padukone’s best kept secrets, says actor would steal miniature shampoo bottles from hotels for her

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:31 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone’s best friend Sneha Ramchander has joined the league of actor’s friends including husband Ranveer Singh and filmmakers Meghna Gulzar and Imtiaz Ali to have written a special note on her website.

Ahead of the Friendship Day weekend, Sneha took to Deepika’s website to pen down little things that she loves about her- a testimonial that tells us all about the great bond they share and the love that exists.

Deepika Padukone’s friend Sneha Ramchander writes a note on her website.

Sharing the most quirky habits of Deepika, she wrote, “Do you know someone whose presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa? Someone you can chat with for hours on end AND co-exist with happily in moments of silence and nothingness. Someone who has undeniably kind eyes…whose gaze makes you feel cared for at that moment. Someone who’s so hyper-organized that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganize your home for you with it. Do you know someone who will steal, I mean to collect, miniature bottles of your favourite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them? I do! I do! That’s my darling friend, DP. It’s a happy day for friends like us.”

Also read: Why Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra need Khandaani Shafakhana, Jabariya Jodi to be hit

Every month, one person who is close to Deepika shares a cherished memory on her website.

Deepika will next be seen as an acid-attack survivor in Meghna’s Chhapaak, based on the life of real-life acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. It is set to hit theatres on January 10 next year. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer for the fourth time in the film, ‘83. While Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be essaying the role of Romi Bhatia in the film. It is being directed by Kabir Khan and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year.

Watch: Karan Johar house party: MLA claims Deepika, Ranbir were on drugs

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 15:16 IST