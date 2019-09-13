From a starry hand

bollywood

Updated: Sep 13, 2019

We have moved from autographs to selfies, but did you know that autographs can tell more about a person than a photograph? And who would not want to know what kind of personality their favourites star has. We got in touch with celebrity graphologist, Aditi Surana, who not only decodes the autographs given by celebrities, but also explains what kind of personality they might have.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone focuses only on the good in the situation .

What to look for: The upward moving long extended stroke in the letter ‘y’.

What does it mean: Sunny is an optimistic enthusiast. She actively reaches for the future that she believes in, no matter what and who stands in her way. She selectively focuses only on the good in the situation and would prefer zooming out or even being blind to the painful or hurtful parts of the situation.

Tiger Shroff

One can see the streak of warmth, confidence and enthusiasm in a seemingly shy and introverted Tiger Shroff ( Photo: Amal KS/HT Photo )

What to look for: Larger handwriting and smaller signature. A signature that is smaller than the actual handwriting is not a common phenomenon.

What does it mean: Tiger can be his best self when he finds or builds his comfort zone with people he is surrounded by. You can see the streak of warmth, confidence and enthusiasm in a seemingly shy and introverted person.

Arjun Rampal

Actor Arjun Rampal is very direct in his approach and not someone who would easily succumb to external pressures. ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT Photo )

What to look for: The formation of letter ‘l’ in ‘Rampal’ and the word ‘original’.

What does it mean: Once Arjun makes up his mind on something, then it is really difficult to convince him otherwise. He is very direct in his approach and not someone who would easily succumb to external pressures.

Janhvi Kapoor

The young actor is a shy person who requires more breathing space ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT Photo )

What to look for: Loop in the letter K envelops the name. Also wide spaces between the words in her handwriting.

What does it mean: Covering a letter or a word is like drawing a veil. It could imply a bunch of things - Being protective, introverted, hiding or covering up. In Janhvi’s handwriting you will find wide spaces between words, which confirms that the young actor is a shy person who requires more breathing space.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj’s strength and keen interest lies in the stimulating process of problem solving. ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT Photo )

What to look for: curved ‘M’ formation.

What does it mean: The ability to deliberate on a problem, the skill of finding a well considered solution and the knack of executing it - all require different skill sets. Manoj’s strength and keen interest lies in the stimulating process of problem solving. He is a great friend to discuss your problems with but could also be unsure about implementing the same solutions, if he were to be in your place.

Shamita Shetty

Her constant need to improve things, triggers her to come up with innovative ideas to solve her perceived challenges. ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT Photo )

What to look for: A taller second hump in the letter ‘m’.

What does it mean: Shamita is a perfectionist who loses her sleep, over making things better all the time. Her constant need to improve things, triggers her to come up with innovative ideas to solve her perceived challenges. She always keeps herself busy and occupied.

Madhuri Dixit

Actor Madhuri Dixit wouldn’t give up, give in or quit until she has given her best shot. ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT Photo )

What to look for: A long extension to an angular letter m.

What does it mean: If Madhuri is confronted with a problem that she can’t resolve, then she wouldn’t be at ease until she has not left a single stone unturned. That explains her strong determination and dedication towards her pursuits. She wouldn’t give up, give in or quit until she has given her best shot.

Sikandar Kher

Sikandar’s infectious enthusiasm curtails him from being in the moment. ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT Photo )

What to look for: i dot placed far to the right from the letter.

What does it mean: Have you heard the term ‘dot the i’s and cross the t’s’. As the term suggests, it truly means someone who is good with detailing and precision. An ‘i-dot’ that flies off on the right, depicts someone who is futuristing and impatient. Sikandar’s infectious enthusiasm curtails him from being in the moment.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi puts her heart and soul into things she works on. ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT Photo )

What to look for: Rounded m with well formed humps.

What does it mean: Aditi puts her heart and soul into things she works on. She does extensive research and gathers information about everything that she takes in her hand, to a point of feeling exhausted & overwhelmed.

Badshah

Badshah’s mind succumbs to the lingering trail left by all of his afterthoughts. ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT Photo )

What to look for: A long stretched out tail at the end of the signature.

What does it mean: Badshah is ‘need for improvement’ personified. He keeps wondering what all he could have done, said, added or subtracted much after the event is over. Badshah’s mind succumbs to the lingering trail left by all of his afterthoughts.

Disha Patani

Actor Disha Patani hooses familiar territories over blind risks. ( Photo: Amal KS/HT Photo )

What to look for: A crucial graphological alphabet ‘t’. Look at how the horizontal stem stays at the middle of the letter.

What does it mean: Disha prefers to look before she leaps. Though she doesn’t allow the thought of failing paralyse her mind, she chooses familiar territories over blind risks.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol feels impaired when he is stuck in the conundrum of choosing between his heart or head. ( Photo: Sarang Gupta/HT Photo )

What to look for: The letter ‘v’ that appears to be ‘u’.

What does it mean: Though we all find it difficult to choose, something makes us fight between the logical and emotional side of our brain. Sunny Deol feels impaired when he is stuck in the conundrum of choosing between his heart or head. If forced to pick, he invariably selects an emotional reasoning over a logical rational.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019