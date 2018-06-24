From Arjun Kapoor’s lungi dance to Shraddha Kapoor’s Tareefan, all the performances from IIFA 2018. Watch videos, pics
It was a crazy night at IIFA Rocks 2018 with Arjun Kapoor doing a hilarious take on ’60 hit song, Hum Kaale Hain toh Kya Hua and Karan Johar making Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun do the horror disco. Watch the videos here.bollywood Updated: Jun 24, 2018 10:25 IST
Awards nights in Bollywood are generally marked by star performances, much to the delight of their cheering fans. No wonder IIFA Rocks 2018, which is part of the IIFA Weekend and Awards function in Bangkok, was no different. A host of stars took to stage to ensure that the awards function got off to a rocking start. While a lot has been said about green carpet appearances and technical awards, here’s more on performances by stars. And leading the charge were young stars like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor along with hosts, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.
Arjun was the first to take to stage as he danced to lungi dance and later did a hilarious take on Hum Kaale Hain Toh Kya Hua, made famous by the legendary comedian Mehmood. What’s more he roped in the two hosts, much to the delight of their many fans. Dia Mirza, who will be seen next in Sanju, too joined the fun and grooved to Tip Tip Barsa Paani.
When it’s an awards’ do, producer-director Karan Johar can never be far. Karan trooped in and made Varun and Shraddha dance to Tareefan from the recent release, Veere Di Wedding. Not satisfied, he along with Varun, Shraddha, Arjun then did a horror disco. Beat that. Naagin star Mouni Roy, who will make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, too danced to many hit numbers. See them all here.
