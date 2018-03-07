Fukrey stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma scream at each other in leaked video

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma’s friendship, which began with 2013’s Fukrey, may be in trouble (or not). A video of the two actors, screaming at each other in a train car, is going viral across several Bollywood fan pages on Instagram.

In the video, which has a high probability of being a scene from a film, Pulkit and Varun are in a third AC compartment of a train. They are fighting about who will deal with the ticket collector, cursing and getting angry at each other’s rising voices.

“We hear that all is not well between Pulkit and Varun aka the popular characters Hunny and Choocha. #DostDostNaRaha it seems. In a recently leaked video, the two are aboard a train and involved in a heated war of words. While it is unclear what #HunnyChoochaKiLadai is all about, we have our fingers crossed that they clear the air and make up soon,” celebrity photographer Manav Manglani captioned the video.

Their fans are calling the video ‘fake’, ‘publicity stunt’ or a gimmick to promote their movies.

Pulkit and Varun, who played Hunny and Choocha in the hit coming-of-age comedy, were recently seen together again in Fukrey Returns. Pulkit will now be seen in 3 Storeys, which release on Friday, March 9.

