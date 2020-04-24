Gajraj Rao urges the privileged ones to not complain amid lockdown: A huge chunk of the population is suffering without food, ration or medical facilities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:11 IST

This lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic has not been easy on anyone. Many miss their work and are bored of being cooped in inside the homes with a lot of restrictions on movements. But Gajraj Rao feels that people who are complaining about the present situation from the comforts of their home, should take a minute and think of the plight of the crores of people who have nowhere to go amid this crisis.

“What’s important to realise is that people who are living in their homes with all the basic facilities available. We shouldn’t complain at all. There’s a huge chunk of the population that’s suffering. They don’t have food, ration or medical facilities. We’re very fortunate that we’re in our homes and our basic requirement is getting fulfilled,” he asserts.

On how one can cope with the crisis, Rao feels that one has to be positive and make the most of the time that they are getting with their families. However, he does have a word of advice for all the male members of the family.

“Saare family members milkar kaam karo ghar ka. Don’t put the burden on one person. Especially in Indian society we see that the wife, or the mother or sister or girlfriend is taking care of everything. I’m telling everyone to do their share of work. You shouldn’t treat yourselves as a nawab of some estate and you will just sit and just do your office work on the laptop while the female member of your family do other chores. Don’t let that happen at all,” adds the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor, which recently dropped on an OTT platform.

Rao reveals that like many, his work too got affected because of the situation in the country.

“I was looking forward to April as I was set to start my schedule for the film Maidaan. Besides, there were a few web shows and films I was in talks for. I guess everything will be pushed for at least four to six months — that’s the minimum delay we are expecting,” he shares.

While he admits that he misses being on a film set, the actor adds, “Agar hum log zinda reh jayenge toh kuch bhi aur kar paenge. My brain functions like that. I just think about keeping oneself and my family members safe and secure, and follow what the local government is saying. Kaam to hota rahega, kuch na kuch ho jaega.”