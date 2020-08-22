e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut say ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, see pics

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut say ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a host of Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and Kajol, among others, wished fans.

bollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2020 14:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza and Shilpa Shetty among others wished fans.
A host of Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, among many others, wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to Instagram and sharing a visit to a pandal in the past, Ajay wrote: “Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 #HappyGaneshChaturthi

Ajay’s wife, actor Kajol wrote on Twitter: “This year, we need the ‘Dukh Harta’ to take away our problems & bless us with better times...Wishing safety & peace for all. #HappyGaneshChaturthi”.

 

 

Priyanka shared a photo with her father as they visited a pandal. “Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same.May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us,” she wrote.

Kangana also shared photos from previous celebrations.

 

 

Wishing fans ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, Madhuri wrote: “Bappa’s arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I’m remembering moments from previous years’ celebrations with friends, family & on sets. Wish you all a very blessed #GaneshChaturthi. Celebrate responsibly & stay safe.” She also shared a collage of her family’s many previous celebrations.

While Anil Kapoor wrote: “May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya.”

 

Kunal Kemmu posted a picture as Instagram stories to wish fans.

(Left) Kunal Kemmu wished fans while Shilpa shared modaks used as prasad.
(Left) Kunal Kemmu wished fans while Shilpa shared modaks used as prasad.

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video, with her son Ravie in her arms, and wrote: “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! May the Lord bring to us new beginnings and new forms of happiness.May he give everyone universal peace...may the sick get healthy, may the hungry get fed...May everyone feel a sense of joy. May you begin a whole new era.#ganpatibappamorya”.

 

 

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of their Ganapati celebration at home, which among other things, showed an impressive array of modaks (a Marathi version of laddoo) offered to the elephant god.

 

 

Actor Dia Mirza showed off her environment-friendly Ganapati and wrote: “In a way, Visarjan reflects nature’s life cycle, while it should be one of the most ecofriendly events in India, it has become something else altogether. This Ganpati, take a moment to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable. Hope you all have joyous and safe festivities. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

