Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback from previous pandal visit, wishes ‘Ganapati Bappa Moreya’

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 09:50 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself visiting one of the many pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations from previous years. It appears to be a visit to Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh wished fans and wrote: “Ganapati Bappa Moreya.” One of the pictures shows Amitabh seeking the blessings of the divine. It many be recalled that this year, owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal decided that they will not celebrate Ganeshotsav and would instead set up a blood donation camp.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal official had said: “Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided that they will not celebrate Ganeshotsav this time in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. They will not establish Lord Ganapati’s idol and will do social work for those 11 days of festivities.”

“A blood donation camp, plasma donation camp will be set up at the same place. Also, they will honour the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives at the LoC or LAC borders. This is the first time in the history of Lalbaughcha Raja that Ganpati Idol will not be established,” the officials added. Lalbaughcha Raja is Mumbai’s most celebrated Ganesh celebrations.

It is unlikely that Amitabh will take part in any such celebration this year, having recently recovered from Covid-19. In mid July, Amitabh and his son Abhishek had tested positive to the virus and had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. After more that 20 days of treatment, the veteran had been discharged in early August. He has stayed indoors and only once shared pictures from his garden, when he planted saplings earlier this month. Amitabh will, however, resume shooting for Kaun Benaga Crorepati with all the necessary security precautions in place.

