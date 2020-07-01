e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav celebrations cancelled in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav celebrations cancelled in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner in Mumbai, where lakhs of devotees visit the mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

mumbai Updated: Jul 01, 2020 09:58 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
Ganeshotsav also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 22 this year.
Ganeshotsav also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 22 this year.(HT Photo)
         

For the first time in the history of Lalbaughcha Raja, Lord Ganpati’s idol will not be established due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and would instead set up a blood donation camp, informed Mandal officials.

“Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided that they will not celebrate Ganeshotsav this time in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. They will not establish Lord Ganapati’s idol and will do social work for those 11 days of festivities,” the officials said.

“A blood donation camp, plasma donation camp will be set up at the same place. Also, they will honour the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives at the LoC or LAC borders. This is the first time in the history of Lalbaughcha Raja that Ganpati Idol will not be established,” the officials added.

Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner in Mumbai, where lakhs of devotees visit the mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Ganeshotsav also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 22 this year.

However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued as Maharashtra is one of the worst virus-affected states by Covid-19. The state has reported 1,74,761 coronavirus cases so far, as per the state Health Department on Tuesday.

tags
top news
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
China-pushed UNSC statement delayed as Pak blames India for Karachi attack
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
CRPF trooper, civilian killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore
India sees biggest one-day jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 17,400
India sees biggest one-day jump of 507 Covid-19 deaths, toll reaches 17,400
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
‘Victims beaten all night, CCTV footage on auto-delete’: Eyewitness in TN
LPG cylinders rates increased for second consecutive month
LPG cylinders rates increased for second consecutive month
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
Use Marathi in office, withhold increment of violators: Maha govt order
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
‘Govt knows what’s happening’: NSAB member on satellite images from LAC
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In