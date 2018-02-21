Garbage: Watch the very provocative (and very NSFW) teaser for Q’s new film

The first teaser for Garbage, the new film by Q, was released online on Tuesday, following its premiere at the ongoing Berlin Film Festival. And like his previous work, the brief teaser hints at a very provocative film that is sure to polarise audiences.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand at Berlin, Q said that he wrote the film with an alternate title in mind - f***ed - to mirror his mental state at the time. The film is meant to be a comment on contemporary India. The teaser we’ve got now, courtesy Screen Anarchy, is violent, profane - both thematically and literally - and has nudity. There are also glimpses of several holy, saffron-clad men, which is sure to cause controversy in the near future.

An early review of the film, also on Screen Anarchy, declares, “Garbage is a bold, no holds barred attack on the hypocrisy of the religious right wing in India today. It attacks the establishment and the mob mentality not with the scalpel-like precision of something like Anurag Kashyap’s recent boxing melodrama Mukkabaaz, but with the blunt force trauma of a crowbar to the face. “

Q’s other cult film, Gandu, was also screened at the Berlinale. His last feature, Brahman Naman, was released on Netflix.

There is also literal Garbage in the Garbage teaser.

Here’s a brief synopsis of Garbage:

Panishwar is a taxi driver in Goa, living with a mysterious girl, Nanaam, who he keeps in chains. When Rami, a medical student, and a victim of revenge porn leaked online by an ex-boyfriend, seeks refuge in Goa, she stumbles into the strange but placid lives of Panishwar and Nanaam.

You can watch the trailer here. Be warned, it has graphic content.

Follow @htshowbiz for more