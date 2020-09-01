e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Gaurav Chopra loses dad to Covid 19, pens an emotional note, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi asks why CBI hasn’t questioned Mahesh Bhatt

Gaurav Chopra loses dad to Covid 19, pens an emotional note, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi asks why CBI hasn’t questioned Mahesh Bhatt

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Suchitra Krithnamoorthi questioned why filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hasn’t been questioned by CBI as yet, while TV actor Gaurav Chopra wrote an emotional note after losing his father to Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Sep 01, 2020 11:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Suchitra Krishmoorthi has spoken on Sushant Singh Rajput case while Gaurav Chopra spoke losing both his parents to Covid-19 in quick succession.
Suchitra Krishmoorthi has spoken on Sushant Singh Rajput case while Gaurav Chopra spoke losing both his parents to Covid-19 in quick succession.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi asks why Mahesh Bhatt was ‘so adamant Rhea leave Sushant Singh Rajput’ on June 8

Actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, speaking about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, said she wanted to know if filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been summoned by CBI for questioning. She also wondered why Mahesh was so keen that Rhea Chakraborty leave Sushant’s home on June 8.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece takes a dig at Rhea Chakraborty’s supporters, says surprised they are now remembering what ‘pain of a family’ means

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh posted a tweet where she wondered how suddenly some were remembering what ‘pain of a family’ and ‘standing up for a colleague’ meant, many days after the death of the actor. She was targeting supporters of Rhea Chakraborty.

Read more here

Shilpa Shinde quits Gangs Of Filmistan, asks makers to call it Sunil Grover Show as it’s being made to compete with Kapil Sharma

Shilpa Shinde has said that she was being used as an eye candy on the comedy show Gangs Of Filmistan where she came, uttered two lines and went off. She said the show is all about Sunil Grover. She also joked how it should be renamed to The Sunil Grover Show and aired at the same time as The Kapil Sharma Show.

Read more here

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals rasode mein kaun tha. Watch

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared the first promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 on Instagram and it confirms her return as a prominent character. The show was back in spotlight after a dialogue mouthed by Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben was made into a viral rap video.

Read more here

Gaurav Chopra’s father dies of Covid-19 ten days after the demise of his mother: ‘A void that no amount of time will ever fill’

TV actor Gaurav Chopra wrote an emotional note after losing his father to Covid-19 in Delhi. It was tougher for the actor as he had lost his mother, just 10 days ago, to the same disease. Both were being treated in different hospitals in Delhi.

Read more here

