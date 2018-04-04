Gauri Khan’s stylish Instagram pic with Shah Rukh reveals what ‘always does the trick’

Gauri Khan on Wednesday beat husband Shah Rukh at his own game when she posted a black & white photo of the two of them on Instagram, prompting her fans and followers to exclaim with delight, demanding that the two star in a film together.

“Black And white !!!!! ...always does the trick...” she wrote, ending the post with a heart emoji.

Gauri, who is an interior designer, frequently shares pictures of her kids on social media. AbRam, 4, is the youngest of three. Aryan, 20, and Suhana, 17, are both studying abroad and are expected to enter the film industry after completing their education. Shah Rukh and Gauri met in 1984 and got married in 1991.

Usually, it’s Shah Rukh who posts black & white pictures on social media. A scroll through his timeline shows several monochromatic images of himself and his kids.

Shah Rukh is currently working on his upcoming film Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Gauri, meanwhile, is busy with her interior designing store. She recently welcomed Kareena Kapoor at the store.

