Home / Bollywood / Gauri Khan shares son AbRam’s photo as he reads Karan Johar’s new book: ‘All grown up’

Gauri Khan shares son AbRam’s photo as he reads Karan Johar’s new book: ‘All grown up’

Gauri Khan has shared a new picture of her son AbRam as he read Karan Johar’s new children’s book all by himself. Gauri, AbRam, Karan and the rest of the family came back home to Mumbai from Dubai on Friday.

Nov 07, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gauri Khan with AbRam in Mumbai.
Gauri Khan with AbRam in Mumbai.
         

Filmmaker and interior designer Gauri Khan has shared a new picture with her son, AbRam. The photo shows them back at their Mumbai home, reading a book in their balcony overlooking the sea.

Gauri mentioned in her caption that AbRam was reading the children’s book written by Karan Johar. “All grown up, AbRam’s reading this book himself!! Congrats @karanjohar on the book!! Pre-order #TheBigThoughtsOfLittleLuv on Amazon or Flipkart,” he wrote.

 

On Friday, Karan had also shared a picture with his kids, Roohi and Yash. The book, titled Big Thoughts of Little Luv, is inspired by his kids and his own experience as a single parent. In the book, Karan, who became a single father to twins through surrogacy in 2017, explores the challenges every parent faces as well as the differences imposed between boys and girls while raising them. The picture book will be published by Juggernaut Books and will narrate the story of twins, Luv and Kusha.

Gauri, AbRam and the rest of the family came back from Dubai on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders dropped out of IPL and he decided to return to his home in Mumbai. His other two kids--son Aryan and daughter Suhana-- are also back.

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra had also accompanied the actor to Dubai. Karan even shared a picture of Shah Rukh on Instagram on his birthday. Shah Rukh celebrated his 55th birthday on November 2 in Dubai. On the occasion, Burj Khalifa owners decided to honour the star by lighting up the building with scenes from his films. Thanking them, Shah Rukh had written: “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”

