Genelia D’Souza shares adorable video of son Riaan on his birthday, don’t miss the cameo by Riteish Deshmukh

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 16:46 IST

Actor Genelia D’Souza wished her elder son, Riaan, on his birthday with an adorable video shared on her Instagram page. The little one turned six on Wednesday.

The clip was a montage of various cute moments from Riaan’s life and also featured a cameo by actor Riteish Deshmukh and their younger son, Rahyl. “I LOVE YOU RIAAN. For me, today is a festival, because it’s the day you choose me.. Happy Birthday My Darling Baby Boy,” Genelia wrote in her caption.

Wishes poured in from several of Riteish and Genelia’s industry colleagues. Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, “Happy birthday black panther,” followed by a heart emoji. Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh commented, “Happy happy Riaaanoo.” Television actor Kanchi Kaul wrote, “Rolaoge kya (Are you going to make me cry?).”

Fans also showered love on the little cutie. “Awweee... His smile,” one commented. “Happiest Birthday to cute boy,” another wrote. “Lots of good wishes to little Riaan,” a third commented.

Riteish and Genelia welcomed their first child, Riaan, on November 25, 2014, after four and a half years of marriage. Their younger son, Rahyl, was born on June 1, 2016.

Genelia, who has stayed away from the big screen after marriage, talked about her return to acting in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. “When I decided to settle down I was very clear that I want to spend time with Riteish and I wanted to have my children and be around when they need me. I think now my kids are somewhat settled in their space. So I’m looking at restarting. There are so many opportunities at the moment. I’m really excited to see the kind of content we’re making,” she said.

The long-delayed film It’s My Life, starring Genelia and Harman Baweja, will get a direct-to-TV release this Friday. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Bommarillu.

