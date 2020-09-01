Genelia Deshmukh on battling Covid-19: ‘It was tough to be locked away from Riteish and the kids’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 15:43 IST

Actor Genelia Deshmukh, who recently recovered from Covid-19, has said she found it tough to be away from her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh and their sons Riaan and Rahyl. However, the entire family took turns to call her and make her feel better, she added. Genelia had announced Sunday that she had recovered from coronavirus after a quarantine of 21 days.

Genelia told Mid Day, “My doctor had warned me that those quarantining feel bouts of loneliness. It was tough to be locked away from Riteish and the kids. Thankfully, Riteish, my mother and mother-in-law, Riaan, Rahyl and my friends would take turns calling me. They made sure I didn’t feel lonely.” The actor also revealed that she practised yoga and meditation and “stuck to plant-based food and smoothies during this period.”

Genelia had tested positive for the disease three weeks ago and tested negative on Saturday, a day before she made the announcement. She also told the tabloid that she was surprised when she tested positive for coronbavirus as she was asymptomatic. The family had come in contact with a Covid-19 patient and that is why they decided to take the coronavirus test.

Genelia wrote on Instagram. “Hi, I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With god’s grace I tested covid negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that’s true strength and it’s all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -the only way to fight this monster,” she said.

Also read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo: Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals rasode mein kaun tha. Watch

Genelia has starred in movies such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more