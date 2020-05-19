e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ghoomketu trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui struggles to make it big in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi recreate DDLJ scene

Ghoomketu trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui struggles to make it big in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi recreate DDLJ scene

In Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a struggling writer looking for a break in Bollywood. Watch the trailer here.

bollywood Updated: May 19, 2020 20:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from the Ghoomketu trailer.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from the Ghoomketu trailer.
         

The trailer of Zee5 original film Ghoomketu, featuring Nawauddin Siddiqui in the eponymous role, has just dropped online. Nawazuddin plays a writer, who is struggling to get a break in Bollywood and tries to pitch his scripts to various people. He is left with enough money to survive just another month in Mumbai and must make it big by then.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap plays a corrupt police officer who has only a month to nab Ghoomketu, or else he will be transferred. In a twist, he is revealed to be his next-door neighbour, without either of them realising it.

Ghoomketu has special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, who give the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene a funny twist. Amitabh Bachchan, who also has a cameo, is seen in lawyer’s robes. Chitrangda Singh also features in the two-minute video.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks, Ghoomketu will release on Zee5 on May 22. The film also stars Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

 

Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas argue about his show The Voice: ‘She loves it so much, she gets mad if I say anything’

Earlier, in a statement, Nawazuddin had said, “Ghoomketu is a quirky, never-seen-before character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing him. Anurag, who is generally behind the camera, will be seen sharing screen space with us and it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. Ghoomketu has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience. During this time of the lockdown, I am glad that a humorous film that the entire family can watch is being streamed on Zee5.”

Anurag added, “Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of Ghoomketu and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In