Ghoomketu trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui struggles to make it big in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh-Sonakshi recreate DDLJ scene

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:20 IST

The trailer of Zee5 original film Ghoomketu, featuring Nawauddin Siddiqui in the eponymous role, has just dropped online. Nawazuddin plays a writer, who is struggling to get a break in Bollywood and tries to pitch his scripts to various people. He is left with enough money to survive just another month in Mumbai and must make it big by then.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap plays a corrupt police officer who has only a month to nab Ghoomketu, or else he will be transferred. In a twist, he is revealed to be his next-door neighbour, without either of them realising it.

Ghoomketu has special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, who give the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge scene a funny twist. Amitabh Bachchan, who also has a cameo, is seen in lawyer’s robes. Chitrangda Singh also features in the two-minute video.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks, Ghoomketu will release on Zee5 on May 22. The film also stars Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

Earlier, in a statement, Nawazuddin had said, “Ghoomketu is a quirky, never-seen-before character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing him. Anurag, who is generally behind the camera, will be seen sharing screen space with us and it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. Ghoomketu has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience. During this time of the lockdown, I am glad that a humorous film that the entire family can watch is being streamed on Zee5.”

Anurag added, “Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of Ghoomketu and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming.”

