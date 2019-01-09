Govinda refuses to respond to comments made by Kader Khan’s son, calls him a child

Actor Govinda has refused to respond to the comments made by late actor Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz Khan. The latter had said that Govinda hasn’t called the family even once since the actor’s death on December 31.

“Woh bachche hain. Aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki main uspe comment nahin doonga. He is a kid. Mujhe pata laga woh (He is a child. And I think I should not comment on it. He is a child. I know about it),” Govinda said in an interview to BBC Hindi.

Govinda had paid tribute to Kader Khan in a tweet after his death. “RIP Kader Khan Saab. He was not just my “ustaad” but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words,” he had written.

He was not just my "ustaad" but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words.#ripkaderkhansaab🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NISPM1UMs1 — Govinda (@govindaahuja21) January 1, 2019

Sarfaraz gave an interview to IANS a few days after his father’s death and called out Govinda for not asking after his ‘mentor’ even once. “Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his father figure’s health. Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father’s passing away? This is the way our film industry has become,” he had said.

Kader Khan had spent nearly four months in hospital, for various old-age related ailments, including breathing issues, and finally died on December 31 evening in Toronto, Canada. Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Kader Khan was known for his impeccable comic timing, and his nonpareil work as an actor and a writer in several films.

He has been part of numerous blockbusters including Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Bol Radha Bol, Khoon Bhari Maang, Biwi Ho To Aisi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Judwaa, Dulhe Raja and Haseena Maan Jayegi. He was last seen in 2015 in Ho Gaya Deemag Ka Dahi.

