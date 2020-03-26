e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: ‘I may know all the right people, but I still have to audition’

Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: ‘I may know all the right people, but I still have to audition’

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who played the role of Tanu Kumar in Netflix film Guilty, now wants to do a mainstream film.

bollywood Updated: Mar 26, 2020 09:52 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor played Tanu Kumar in Guilty.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor played Tanu Kumar in Guilty.
         

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who recently marked her acting debut with the digital film Guilty, says that acting has always been the big dream. Despite being friends with the young brigade of actors and coming from a film family, she says that she had to audition for her part in the film.

“I auditioned for the film without knowing much about the project other than the fact that it was a digital film. Once I got shortlisted, they asked me to come for a meeting and then told me that I was locked. I had to wait for only 13 days as against any other film where you need to wait for a month or so,” elaborates Ranjan who reveals that her first audition was for Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014).

The young actor says that she’s happy to be part of the industry at this time. “It’s such a great time to be an actor. Nobody cares about how pretty you are or the kind of body type that you have. What matters is if you are a good actor. The Dangal (2016) girls (Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra) are doing so well. If you are good performer, you’ll be respected for your work and you’ll eventually get more work,” she says.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh urges Bollywood to stop sharing workout videos, says ‘khao piyo aish karo mitro’ in new meme

Going ahead, Kapoor shares that she would want to strike a balance between commercial Hindi films and the ones that send out important social messages. “It’s always better if you can bring about a change in the society. Actors and cinema have a way of influencing the society. That being said, I won’t deny the fact that I want to do a mainstream film and there are no two ways about it,” she says, “But thankfully, the lines between commercial and content-driven films are blurring now. Thappad is a shining example of that! I’m desperate to work with Zoya (Akhtar), Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and Anubhav Sinha.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
More than 1,000 stuck at Telangana-Andhra border over Covid-19 lockdown
More than 1,000 stuck at Telangana-Andhra border over Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Positive cases in India touch 649, include 13 deaths
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Positive cases in India touch 649, include 13 deaths
65-year-old religious preacher dies of coronavirus, first death in Kashmir
65-year-old religious preacher dies of coronavirus, first death in Kashmir
For IPL’s young aspirants, a cancelled season is a great loss
For IPL’s young aspirants, a cancelled season is a great loss
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Back to business: Car factories in China return to life, one vehicle at a time
Back to business: Car factories in China return to life, one vehicle at a time
Zoom to WebEx: 5 teleconferencing apps to use from home
Zoom to WebEx: 5 teleconferencing apps to use from home
Coronavirus | PM’s warning; ‘no AC’ advisory; Ivanka hails Oyo: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s warning; ‘no AC’ advisory; Ivanka hails Oyo: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news