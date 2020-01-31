e-paper
Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma thanks Kunal Kamra for taking on ‘tormentor’ journalist

Actor Vijay Verma has thanked stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his by-now viral in-flight verbal attack on journalist Arnab Goswami.

bollywood Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:10 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Kunal Kamra poses with a placard outside the offices of Republic TV.
Actor Vijay Verma has thanked stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his by-now viral in-flight verbal attack on journalist Arnab Goswami. The actor says that even though he does not subscribe to what Kamra did, he is happy because the "tormentor" has been "shut up for once".

The Gully Boy actor posted on Instagram: "Thank you Kunal Kamra for treating us with a rare sight of silent Arnab. A pleasant change from his t*tti-u*ti-acid spewing self." He added: "P.S. I don't think I subscribe to what Kamra did. But by God it felt good to shut that tormentor up for once".

 

Not just Vijay Verma, it seems several other B-Towners also feel the same way, which is evident from their gestures. Verma's post has been liked by Tiger Shroff, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, has bashed the four airlines that have banned Kunal Kamra. She tweeted: "Airlines seem to have suddenly turned into headmasters. Dear God whatever next ..."

Reacting to a tweet by Spice Jet that reads the airline has decided to suspend Kunal Kamra till further notice, Soni Razdan tweeted: "And you have all become absolutely and utterly ridiculous".

