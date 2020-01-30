IndiGo pilot writes to airline, says Kunal Kamra wasn’t ‘unruly passenger’

india

The pilot who was flying the IndiGo plane when stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra heckled television journalist Arnab Goswami has written to the airline, asserting that the comedian’s conduct through the flight may be considered “unsavoury” but could not be classified to be that of a “Level 1 Unruly passenger”, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

Kamra, the pilot wrote in a letter to the airline, had complied with every instruction by the cabin crew and apologised to them for the episode more than once.

Captain Rohit Mateti also underscored that the airline management acted on the basis of social media posts and not consulted the Pilot-in-Command before taking action against the passenger. “This is somewhat unprecedented in my 9 years of airline flying,” he wrote.