e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / IndiGo pilot writes to airline, says Kunal Kamra wasn’t ‘unruly passenger’

IndiGo pilot writes to airline, says Kunal Kamra wasn’t ‘unruly passenger’

The pilot informed the management after the airlines had banned the comedian for a period of 6 months.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 19:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kamra, the pilot wrote in a letter to the airline, had complied with every instruction by the cabin crew and apologised to them for the episode more than once.
Kamra, the pilot wrote in a letter to the airline, had complied with every instruction by the cabin crew and apologised to them for the episode more than once.(Youtube/Kunal Kamra)
         

The pilot who was flying the IndiGo plane when stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra heckled television journalist Arnab Goswami has written to the airline, asserting that the comedian’s conduct through the flight may be considered “unsavoury” but could not be classified to be that of a “Level 1 Unruly passenger”, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

Kamra, the pilot wrote in a letter to the airline, had complied with every instruction by the cabin crew and apologised to them for the episode more than once.

Captain Rohit Mateti also underscored that the airline management acted on the basis of social media posts and not consulted the Pilot-in-Command before taking action against the passenger. “This is somewhat unprecedented in my 9 years of airline flying,” he wrote.

tags
top news
After firing incident near Jamia in Delhi, Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared
After firing incident near Jamia in Delhi, Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
‘Game over’: Jamia attacker on Facebook before pulling the trigger
First batch of Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan on Friday evening
First batch of Indians to be evacuated from Wuhan on Friday evening
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news