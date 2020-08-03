e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Gulshan Devaiah: I don’t want to make a decision like ‘Oh there’s no point in me living and I should just end it all’

Gulshan Devaiah: I don’t want to make a decision like ‘Oh there’s no point in me living and I should just end it all’

Talking about the various conspiracy theories that are floating around as well as the new twist and turns that are unfolding with investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Gulshan Devaiah says he has stopped reading too much into them.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:51 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah says he is reassessing my situation and evaluating what’s okay and what’s not.
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah says he is reassessing my situation and evaluating what’s okay and what’s not.(Yogen Shah)
         

As someone who pointed out that Bollywood was a tough place to be, while mourning the sad passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, Gulshan Devaiah, even after 50 days of the unfortunate incident, is trying to get over it. The actor says that every day since then has been about take care of himself more than ever before.

“For me as an actor who has been in this industry for nearly 10 years, trying to get work and good work in order to further ones career, it’s very shocking. It’s shocking when somebody allegedly did something like that. I’m trying to look after myself, and make sure I’m okay. I’ll probably want to be in a better position if I ever get to a dark place. That’s my only concern right now,” he tells us.

Talking about the various conspiracy theories that are floating around as well as the new twist and turns that are unfolding with investigation into Rajput’s death, Devaiah says he has stopped reading too much into them.

“It’s not that it doesn’t deserve my attention or anything like that, but sometimes it becomes important to filter yourself from such things as it becomes very troubling and worrisome,” he reasons. 

The 42-year-old further says that he really can’t comment on it as because, “I don’t know, not because I don’t want to say”.

He adds, “Somebody like Sushant dying the way that he did was really shocking. Until proven otherwise, he died by suicide... right? That’s the narrative everybody seems to be going with right now unless further investigations would prove otherwise.”

The actor feels that after a point, it has got nothing to do with Rajput’s death and the controversy but everything to do with how one feels about themselves.

“I’m reassessing my situation and evaluating what’s okay and what’s not. I don’t know what the truth is but I think because I felt a certain way, I want to address how I feel and make sure that I’m secured. I don’t want to make a decision like ‘Oh there’s no point in me living and I should just end it all’. I don’t want that to happen to me,” he concludes.

