Hansal Mehta claims Aftab Shivdasani blocked him on Twitter, actor says 'I wasn't even aware of this'

Hansal Mehta claims Aftab Shivdasani blocked him on Twitter, actor says ‘I wasn’t even aware of this’

Hansal Mehta shared a tweet on Tuesday that showed Aftab Shivdasani had blocked him on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:41 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Aftab Shivdasani said he did not know he anything about blocking Hansal Mehta.
Aftab Shivdasani said he did not know he anything about blocking Hansal Mehta.
         

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a screenshot that shows his profile has been blocked by actor Aftab Shivdasani. However, the filmmaker did not reveal a reason behind this and he also seemed to be surprised by the development, which he commented with a witty “Oink????”

 

However, when IANS contacted Aftab, the actor seemed clueless. He claimed he respects the filmmaker and did not block him. “I wasn’t even aware of this. I have a lot of respect for Hansal sir so I don’t know how this would have happened!” said Aftab.

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani will be making his digital debut with the second season of the Zee 5 web series Poison. Hansal Mehta’s next film Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, will hit the theatres on June 12.

Also read: Milind Soman shares emotional post on dad’s death: ‘Never had a great deal of affection for him’

Originally titled Turram Khan, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on March 13. The film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla. The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

“Chhalaang” marks the fifth collaboration between Mehta and Rao after critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.Rao and Bharucha previously starred together in 2010 anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

In Uddhav Thackeray’s NPR stand, a message to 2 alliance partners
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
Wuhan hospital chief dies of coronavirus; death toll climbs to 1,871
In 3-month-old Maharashtra govt, 5 points of discord between alliance partners
Debbie Abrahams’ visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Sachin Tendulkar’s WC victory lap wins Laureus Sporting Moment of last two decades
