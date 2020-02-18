Hansal Mehta claims Aftab Shivdasani blocked him on Twitter, actor says ‘I wasn’t even aware of this’

bollywood

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a screenshot that shows his profile has been blocked by actor Aftab Shivdasani. However, the filmmaker did not reveal a reason behind this and he also seemed to be surprised by the development, which he commented with a witty “Oink????”

However, when IANS contacted Aftab, the actor seemed clueless. He claimed he respects the filmmaker and did not block him. “I wasn’t even aware of this. I have a lot of respect for Hansal sir so I don’t know how this would have happened!” said Aftab.

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani will be making his digital debut with the second season of the Zee 5 web series Poison. Hansal Mehta’s next film Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha, will hit the theatres on June 12.

Originally titled Turram Khan, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on March 13. The film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla. The project is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

“Chhalaang” marks the fifth collaboration between Mehta and Rao after critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.Rao and Bharucha previously starred together in 2010 anthology drama Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

