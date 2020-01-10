Hansal Mehta asks why a viral meme on Delhi Police is in bad taste: ‘You think talking about sex or condoms is bad’

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:00 IST

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was has now responded to people questioning him for sharing a viral meme targeting Delhi Police. Hansal had earlier shared the visual that joked condoms give better protection than Delhi Police.

A man posted a picture of a news item with Hansal’s quote and tweeted, “@mehtahansal Freedom of speech is Ok but This is really in a very bad taste. You should be sorry for this @writerraj @vivekagnihotri @ashokepandit @dhananjayjnu @ipsvipul_ @IPS_Association @hemantp83.” Hansal was quick to respond with, “Why is it in bad taste? You think talking about sex or condoms is bad?”

Why is it in bad taste? You think talking about sex or condoms is bad? https://t.co/ev3YUO9mFo — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 10, 2020

I choose Durex. Keeps you safe and happy. pic.twitter.com/UvAhN9iczD — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 8, 2020

Using the format of a popular condom brand, the meme said “Better protection than Delhi Police. #ShameOnDelhiPolice.” Sharing this, the filmmaker wrote: “I choose (brand’s name). Keeps you safe and happy.”

Delhi Police is being criticised for its alleged inaction during violence inside the JNU campus on Sunday. The police have issued a clarification where they claimed that five cops posted near the university’s admin block on that day did not get written consent to intervene in the matter before 7.45 pm, as per an IANS report.

Quite vocal about his views - political or otherwise, Hansal also tweeted his support to Chhapaak recently. After Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus on Tuesday, a fake news began doing the rounds claiming Chhapaak has changed the religion of the accused who threw acid on the protagonist.

Firstly, religious identity of the attacker should not be important. Secondly, the lies perpetrated since yesterday are an indicator of the lies you've been subjected to by the IT cell all these years. Enough hatred has been spread. It's time to stop these lies. Go watch #Chhapak — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 9, 2020

Responding to the rumours, Hansal had tweeted, “Firstly, religious identity of the attacker should not be important. Secondly, the lies perpetrated since yesterday are an indicator of the lies you’ve been subjected to by the IT cell all these years. Enough hatred has been spread. It’s time to stop these lies. Go watch #Chhapak.”

