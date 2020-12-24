Happy birthday Anil Kapoor: Here’s how wife Sunita has always motivated the actor to reach for greater heights

bollywood

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 64th birthday on Thursday. The actor, who redefines fitness, continues to rule Bollywood in author-backed roles.One of the busiest actors of his generation, he is an inspiration for many with his body of work.

Anil has spent over 40 years in the industry but it has not diminished his hunger to achieve more. In his own words, the actor lives by the values inculcated in him by his father, “loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy.” However, when asked about what actually keeps him going, he says in humour that it’s his wife Sunita who has always motivated him to go to work.

Opening up about his love life in a post on Humans of Bombay Instagram page, Anil had written, “I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, ‘Arrey, yesterday only gave you so much money’ she says, ‘Woh sab khatam ho gaya..it’s all finished!’ and I jump out of bed & run to work.”

Anil and Sunita had tied the knot in 1984 after 10 years of courtship. While she was a model and the daughter of a banker, Anil was a struggling actor. Though she didn’t care about his bank balance, he very well knew he needed to reach a certain point in his career in order to afford a life with her. Elaborating on how a cook was a mandatory requirement in their household, Anil had written in the post, “She was always clear that she won’t enter the kitchen. If I said ‘cook’ I’d get a kick! I knew I needed to become something before asking her to marry me. I went through the struggle of not getting work, but she supported me unconditionally. So when I got my first break, ‘Meri Jung’ I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come..I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow–it’s tomorrow or never’ & the next day, we were married.”

Anil has reached such a juncture that he’s now playing himself in the film, AK VS AK. He plays the actor struggling to find his kidnapped daughter, Sonam Kapoor while Anurag Kashyap films the whole act.

