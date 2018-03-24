 Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: A playlist of his 15 best songs | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: A playlist of his 15 best songs

Birthday boy Emraan Hashmi has always ensured one thing: The songs in his films have always been melodious and you can’t tune them off in the middle.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2018 08:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Emraan Hashmi turned 39 today.
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is among the most underrated ones of the Hindi film industry. He started his career with 2003 film Footpath and soon found himself trapped into a certain image. Since Murder in 2004, he is known as the ‘serial kisser’ of Bollywood. Though he tried to change the popular perception with films like Shanghai and Raja Natwarlal, but things didn’t really go as per his plan.

However, he always ensured one thing. The songs in his films were always melodious. You can’t tune them off in the middle.

On his 39th birthday, we have compiled a playlist of top 15 of his most melodious songs.

Song: Bheege honth tere
Film: Murder (2004)
Singer: Kunal Ganjawala

Song: Wo lamhe wo baatein
Film: Zeher (2005)
Singer: Atif Aslam

Song: Sini ne sini ne
Film: Jawani Diwani (2006)
Singer: Suhas

Song: Tu hi meri shab hai
Film: Gangster (2006)
Singer: KK

Song: Afsana bana ke
Film: Dil Diya Hai (2006)
Singer: Himesh Reshammiya

Song: Toh fir aao
Film: Aawarapan (2007)
Singer: Mustafa Zahid

Song: Beete lamhein
Film: The Train (2007)
Singer: KK

Song: Judaai
Film: Jannat (2008)
Singer: Kamran Ahmad

Song: Maahi
Film: Raaz-The Mystery Continues (2009)
Singer: Toshi

Song: Tum mile
Film: Tum Mile (2009)
Singer: Neeraj Shridhar

Song: Haal e dil
Film: Murder 2 (2011)
Singer: Harshit Saxena

Song: Yaaram
Film: Ek Thi Daayan (2013)
Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan, Clinton Cerejo

Song: Tere hoke rahenge
Film: Raja Natwarlal (2014)
Singer: Arijit Singh

Song: Humnava
Film: Humari Adhuri Kahaani (2015)
Singer: Papon

Song: Lo maan liya
Film: Raaz Reboot (2016)
Singer: Arijit Singh

