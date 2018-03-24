Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: A playlist of his 15 best songs
Birthday boy Emraan Hashmi has always ensured one thing: The songs in his films have always been melodious and you can't tune them off in the middle.
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is among the most underrated ones of the Hindi film industry. He started his career with 2003 film Footpath and soon found himself trapped into a certain image. Since Murder in 2004, he is known as the ‘serial kisser’ of Bollywood. Though he tried to change the popular perception with films like Shanghai and Raja Natwarlal, but things didn’t really go as per his plan.
However, he always ensured one thing. The songs in his films were always melodious. You can’t tune them off in the middle.
On his 39th birthday, we have compiled a playlist of top 15 of his most melodious songs.
Song: Bheege honth tere
Film: Murder (2004)
Singer: Kunal Ganjawala
Song: Wo lamhe wo baatein
Film: Zeher (2005)
Singer: Atif Aslam
Song: Sini ne sini ne
Film: Jawani Diwani (2006)
Singer: Suhas
Song: Tu hi meri shab hai
Film: Gangster (2006)
Singer: KK
Song: Afsana bana ke
Film: Dil Diya Hai (2006)
Singer: Himesh Reshammiya
Song: Toh fir aao
Film: Aawarapan (2007)
Singer: Mustafa Zahid
Song: Beete lamhein
Film: The Train (2007)
Singer: KK
Song: Judaai
Film: Jannat (2008)
Singer: Kamran Ahmad
Song: Maahi
Film: Raaz-The Mystery Continues (2009)
Singer: Toshi
Song: Tum mile
Film: Tum Mile (2009)
Singer: Neeraj Shridhar
Song: Haal e dil
Film: Murder 2 (2011)
Singer: Harshit Saxena
Song: Yaaram
Film: Ek Thi Daayan (2013)
Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan, Clinton Cerejo
Song: Tere hoke rahenge
Film: Raja Natwarlal (2014)
Singer: Arijit Singh
Song: Humnava
Film: Humari Adhuri Kahaani (2015)
Singer: Papon
Song: Lo maan liya
Film: Raaz Reboot (2016)
Singer: Arijit Singh