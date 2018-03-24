Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: A playlist of his 15 best songs

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is among the most underrated ones of the Hindi film industry. He started his career with 2003 film Footpath and soon found himself trapped into a certain image. Since Murder in 2004, he is known as the ‘serial kisser’ of Bollywood. Though he tried to change the popular perception with films like Shanghai and Raja Natwarlal, but things didn’t really go as per his plan.

However, he always ensured one thing. The songs in his films were always melodious. You can’t tune them off in the middle.

On his 39th birthday, we have compiled a playlist of top 15 of his most melodious songs.

Song: Bheege honth tere

Film: Murder (2004)

Singer: Kunal Ganjawala

Song: Wo lamhe wo baatein

Film: Zeher (2005)

Singer: Atif Aslam

Song: Sini ne sini ne

Film: Jawani Diwani (2006)

Singer: Suhas

Song: Tu hi meri shab hai

Film: Gangster (2006)

Singer: KK

Song: Afsana bana ke

Film: Dil Diya Hai (2006)

Singer: Himesh Reshammiya

Song: Toh fir aao

Film: Aawarapan (2007)

Singer: Mustafa Zahid

Song: Beete lamhein

Film: The Train (2007)

Singer: KK

Song: Judaai

Film: Jannat (2008)

Singer: Kamran Ahmad

Song: Maahi

Film: Raaz-The Mystery Continues (2009)

Singer: Toshi

Song: Tum mile

Film: Tum Mile (2009)

Singer: Neeraj Shridhar

Song: Haal e dil

Film: Murder 2 (2011)

Singer: Harshit Saxena

Song: Yaaram

Film: Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan, Clinton Cerejo

Song: Tere hoke rahenge

Film: Raja Natwarlal (2014)

Singer: Arijit Singh

Song: Humnava

Film: Humari Adhuri Kahaani (2015)

Singer: Papon

Song: Lo maan liya

Film: Raaz Reboot (2016)

Singer: Arijit Singh