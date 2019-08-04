Happy birthday Kajol: Check out 10 pics that prove nothing makes her happier than time spent with family

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:27 IST

Kajol celebrates her 45th birthday on Monday and to get the party started, we bring you a special treat from her Instagram page. For the biggest fans of the actor, here are the 10 best pictures she has shared with her family.

Kajol keeps her fans and followers on Instagram updated with adorable pictures of her family. Whether it is selfies with her reluctant husband Ajay Devgn, posing with teenage daughter Nysa or simply getting son Yug to click glamourous pics of her, Kajol known how to get the whole family involved on the ‘gram. The Devgns recently took a road trip to the mountains and as always, the pictures soon landed on Kajol’s Instagram. One picture showed the whole family posing with their car and large mountains behind them.

When the couple appeared on Koffee With Karan last year, Ajay revealed how much Kajol is obsessed with clicking pics. “The problem is not clicking the picture. Problem is, three hours they are only correcting the picture so that they can post it. She has never done this in her life and I don’t know budhaape mein aake...,” Ajay said about Kajol’s new interest. “Tumhara budhaapa hoga, mera toh nai hai (You may be old. I am not),” she said, rolling her eyes at him. And it’s true, ‘budhapa’ has not touched Kajol at all and her followers know it too. Her selfies and pictures from photoshoots are always a hit online. Her fans give her a thousand compliments, as do her colleagues from Bollywood.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant confirms marrying NRI, reveals husband’s name after pics with mehendi and vermillion go viral

More often than not, these pictures are clicked by Yug himself. She shared a close up clicked by Yug on her page in April and people started requesting to borrow him for shoots. Actor Shilpa Shirodkar reacted to the picture saying, “So so so pretty kajol i think we look the prettiest when our kids click us.” Hichki director Siddharth Malhotra commented on the picture, “He is fab...” Kajol’s friend Biaca Contractor asked Kajol, “Damn! Can I borrow him for a day?”

Kajol sure loves to click and share pictures with her family. Check out the 10 best ones we have picked for you:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 20:21 IST