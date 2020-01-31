Happy birthday Preity Zinta: Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit show their love, Riteish Deshmukh asks her out for their ‘Zinta dance’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 15:06 IST

Preity Zinta is celebrating her birthday and was showered with best wishes from her fans and friends on the occasion. All from Madhuri Dixit to Riteish Deshmukh wished the Veer Zaara actor with heartwarming notes and unseen pictures.

Katrina Kaif wished Preity Zinta on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif wished Preity by sharing a picture of the actor on Instagram stories. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @realpz happiest birthday to one of the kindest people I know.”

Riteish shared a candid picture of himself and Preity doing ball dance in casuals. He captioned it on Instagram, “Let’s do the Zinta Dance - Happy Birthday dear @realpz -have a great great one my friend.” His wife Genelia D’Souza also wished her saying, “Happy Birthday Dearest @realpreityzinta ... Loads of love to you .”

Showing her love for Preity, Madhuri tweeted, “To the one with the warmest heart, Happy Birthday @realpreityzinta ! May you always spread smiles around you. Keep being your infectious happy self. Sending you lots of love & hugs.”

Sophie Choudry wished Preity with a happy picture of the two and wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine girl, my fellow Aquarian, my Zinta!! Have an amazing day and the best year ever my darling!! Missing you and your “tings” in mumbai.”

Just a day before her birthday, Preity had taken the Dolly Parton Challenge and shared a collage of her different looks suitable for different social media platforms. She wrote in the caption, “Riding on the social media trends like a boss! #DollyPartonChallenge #ting.”

Preity Zinta was recently filming for ABC family comedy series, titled Fresh Off The Boat. Sharing a glimpse of herself on the sets of the show, she had written on Instagram, “And so it begins... On location to shoot ‘Fresh Off The Boat’. Now that the first day of shoot is over and I’m still alive and not shaking with nervous energy.”

According to Deadline, the upcoming episode, which will be shot next month, will centre around an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie. Preity will portray the girl’s mother Meena, while Vir Das will essay the role of her father DC. The introduction of the new characters is expected to lead up to the spin-off show, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn.

Preity was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit, opposite Sunny Deol. She also made an appearance in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. She is known for her several blockbusters such as Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Koi... Mil Gaya and Dil Chahta Hai. The actor is married to American financial analyst Gene Goodenough.

