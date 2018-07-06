Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: He is meant for bigger things and his golden period starts now

It’s just been eight years since Ranveer Singh debuted in the Hindi film industry, but he is already a favourite of the filmmakers looking for lead actors in complex characters. He doesn’t have a ‘type’, which is rare for established actors in Bollywood, especially for outsiders. Ranveer didn’t have any direct connection with Bollywood before he entered the film world.

Not many gave Band Baaja Baaraat a chance when it released in 2010, but it went on to become one of the most successful films of the year. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl was a lovestory with grey shades. For a newcomer, who had just delivered a hit lovestory, it was a brave choice. On that account, Lootera, his third film, turned out to be even more experimental.

To play a conman in a period film with very elaborate aesthetics must not have been an easy call for a two film old actor. The restrain and sensibility he showed in Lootera gave a glimpse of what to expect from him in coming years.

Then started the phase which made heads turn and took notice of his unbound energy. Goliyon Ki Raaslela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani achieved big triumphs at the box office. The film didn’t only earn the moolah, but also gave out a clear signal to the world that it wouldn’t be wise to undervalue Ranveer’s talent as an actor.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, he didn’t go for the conventional tricks of supplying the PR-driven news or being available at every award function. He carved his own path. His prime concern remained good acting. From Dil Dhadakne Do to Befikre to Padmaavat, he went from strength to strength. His work wasn’t bashed by the critics even in unsuccessful films like Gunday and Kill Dil.

Simultaneously, he was putting out a lot of hilarious videos on social media in which he appeared and helped fellow actors in promoting their films. This demonstrated how trustworthy his contemporaries think he is. It’s a rare quality in an industry known for cut-throat competition. But then who said Ranveer would settle for less!

In a way, Padmaavat was the last stamp on Ranveer’s escalation to superstardom. It was only his tenth film and it also had stars like Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, who had spent more time in the industry. On top of it, he wasn’t even the central character of Padmaavat. In fact, he was the villain. But he owned the film and all the controversies around it.

It was a tricky role, but Ranveer emerged victorious. Even his most ardent critics believed that the film belonged to Ranveer.

However, his real test begins now. He is a superstar who will have to prove again and again that he can also act. With changing time and content strategy, his struggle is going to be tougher.

Thankfully, he has a good line-up of films in coming months. He is already done with his part in Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar’s social drama around the rise of a street rapper. Zoya is known for sketching out sensible characters in her films and thus it would be a good chance for Ranveer to earn recognition as a competent actor.

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba will be his shot at strengthening his stardom in the commercial space. With a tried and tested commercial director behind the megaphone, Simmba is likely to get a good opening at least.

The third film in Ranveer’s repertoire is 83, a period film on India’s famous win at the Cricket World Cup of 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan (Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan), it will present Ranveer as Kapil Dev, the leader of the underdog team. It’s clear how much Kabir Khan trusts Ranveer, and he is not a rookie.

It’s definitely not because of a crafted stardom. It’s the potential they’re witnessing in Ranveer. At 33, today is his birthday, he couldn’t ask for more.

